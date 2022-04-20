Blac Chyna’s mother Tokyo Toni ‘threatens’ judge in Kardashians trial

Blac Chyna's mother, Tokyo Toni, "threatened" the judge during her daughter's trial against the Kardashians. The 33-year-old model – who has 9-year-old son King Cairo with Tyga and 5-year-old daughter Dream with former flame Rob Kardashian, 35 – is accusing the reality TV dynasty of defamation. She alleges that this resulted in the cancellation of the E! series “Rob and Chyna” in 2016 and is seeking $108 million (R1.6 billion) in damages from the billion-dollar family.

In a new video obtained by TMZ, Chyna's mother – whose real name is Shalana Hunter – told the judge “I'm going to get you” in a live stream after being thrown out of the courtroom. Hunter was said to be sitting directly behind sisters Kim, 41, and Khloe Kardashian, 37, their half-sister Kylie Jenner, 24, and their mother Kris Jenner, 66, during the court proceedings. Michael Rhodes, who is representing the Kardashians at the trial, requested that Hunter be removed from the room, after which she made a video in which she claimed that the famous family “looked dead” and compared matriarch Kris to a character from horror movie “Saw”.

Rhodes told the court: “She posted a rant online in which she veiled physical threats against my clients. Miss Jenner was physically worried this morning about her safety. A trial like this is hard – it's a lot harder if I have to worry about my clients' safety.” In the video, Tokyo appears to be rolling a joint as she says: “Kris had on a f****** crusty a** tan suit with one button. They look scary in real life! (Khloe), did you have some Xanax before you got there b****?” In response, Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, said: “I have told my client that if she cannot control her mother if she says something inappropriate, she cannot come into the courtroom.”

