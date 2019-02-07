Blac Chyna and Shalana Hunter. Picture: Instagram

Blac Chyna's mother wants Rob Kardashian to have full-time custody of their daughter Dream. The 'Rob + Chyna' star has hit the headlines several times in the last few weeks after police were called to her home to an investigate a claim she was too intoxicated to care for the two-year-old tot and later when officers attended her hotel room in Hawaii following a fight with her current boyfriend Kid Buu, and Tokyo Toni told TMZ she thinks there is something "terribly wrong" in her daughter's personal life, so her granddaughter would be better cared for by her father.

She told the website: "It doesn't take a rocket scientist to see something is terribly wrong."

It was previously claimed Rob was unhappy that Chyna didn't leave Dream with him, as stipulated in their custody agreement, when she flew to Hawaii, instead of leaving the youngster with a nanny.

And though the reclusive sock designer believes the little girl is better off with him and a nanny, he doesn't want to cut contact with his former fiancee entirely.

A source recently said: "Dream is the cutest little girl. She is very happy and so much fun to be around. Rob's family just wants Dream to be raised in the best way possible. Regardless of the issues that Rob is dealing with, it's pretty clear that the environment that Rob and his family can offer Dream is the healthiest for her. Rob always wanted Dream to spend time with her mom, too.

"He has never wanted Chyna to be cut out of Dream's life. But, he also doesn't want Dream to be raised by a nanny while her mom is off partying out of state."

However, Chyna believes Rob's backlash is just because he is jealous of her relationship with Kid Buu and Rob was said to be "mad" after Chyna jetted off to Hawaii whilst she was meant to have custody of their daughter Dream.

A source said: "Chyna planned on having Dream stay with a nanny in LA while she was in Hawaii. Rob is mad because if either parent is out of town, the other parent is supposed to have the option to keep Dream longer. Rob doesn't want Dream to stay alone with a nanny while Chyna parties in Hawaii. This is what he is mad about. She needs to tell him when she won't be in LA so Rob can keep Dream longer. Rob is getting his lawyer involved."

Bang Showbiz