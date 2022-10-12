Blake Shelton confirms he’s leaving ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton is set to leave “The Voice”. The 46-year-old singer has confirmed that he’ll leave the NBC show at the end of season 23.

Story continues below Advertisement

Shelton – who has been an ever-present on the show – said in a statement: “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after season 23. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at ‘The Voice’ from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.” Watch video:

Blake has also praised the performers and the fans of the show. He said: “I have to give a huge shout-out to the singers – the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. “Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at ‘The Voice’ chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!”

Story continues below Advertisement

Shelton will be joined by Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper on his final season of the show. Camila Cabello has revealed that she loved performing “Havana” alongside her co-stars on “The Voice”. The 25-year-old singer is starring on the show alongside Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend, and Cabello admitted that she relished the experience of performing with them.

Story continues below Advertisement