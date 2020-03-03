Blanket Jackson 'buys R40m home days after 18th birthday'

Michael Jackson's youngest child Blanket has reportedly celebrated his 18th birthday by buying a R40 million Calabasas home. The late Michael Jackson's youngest child - who hit the milestone age on February 21 - is said to have snapped up the luxury property in Calabasas, California, in one of the area's gated communities, with guards patrolling all day and night. According to Variety, Blanket's new home has around 6,4000 square feet of living space, six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms with custom-made glass-and-wrought iron front doors which open into a double-height foyer. There are hardwood floors throughout the property, while a large living room features a stunning crystal chandelier, while a curved staircase leading to the upper floor goes past another luxury piece. The Mediterranean-style house - which was built in 1990 - also includes a family room with a wet bar, a butler's pantry, kitchen, an attached garage and front and back lawns.

There are three fireplaces throughout the home, including steam showers, soaking tub and a small gym area near to the master bedroom.

Blanket and his brother Prince - who also have sister Paris - set up their own movie review YouTube channel last year, and his older sibling previously opened up about how the 'Thriller' hitmaker "always" wanted his children to "chase their dreams".

He said: "My dad was always a strong believer in going for what you want and 'go follow your dreams and chase your dreams...'

"So for us to be able to kind of sit there and hopefully make a career about talking about film and looking at film -- my brother wants to be a director, I love producing -- it's just, it's definitely, there's some form of guidance there that kind of is ushering us into the next generation."

He revealed the goal for the channel on the video sharing platform is to "bring an educated yet family-friendly vibe" for viewers tuning in.

He explained: "Right now, it's just me, my brother, and my cousin Taj, one camera in a room in our house, and we're really focused on reviewing movies and current movies as they come out.

"We're hoping to bring an educated yet family-friendly vibe into the movie-watching arena... We're hoping to be in other forms of visual media -- video games, virtual stuff like that."