Blue Ivy Carter narrated 'The Lion King' for Donald Glover's son. The 'Atlanta' star took two-year-old Legend - who he has with partner Michelle White - to the premiere of his latest film, in which he voices Simba, and the youngster was very interested in what Beyoncé and Jay-Z's seven-year-old daughter had to say about the film.

Donald - who stars opposite Beyoncé as Nala in the movie - said of Legend: "Like he was so done, but he met, like well, she was behind us. So, like, Ivy Blue was, like, narrating the movie.

"[Blue Ivy] was like, 'Scar, like he's lying.' And my son was like, 'What? Who is that?'

"She knew the movie already, it was awesome."

Co-star Seth Rogen added: "She was. I heard her the whole time."

And Seth was particularly taken by the fact that Blue Ivy initially thought the animals in the film were really speaking.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "And then, very early in the movie I heard her just go, 'Are they talking?' I think she thought they were real animals... She thought it was real. 'Oh my God, they got these animals to talk!' Disney is a powerful company."

But it wasn't just Blue Ivy whose reaction Seth was looking at.

He said: "Seeing it with an audience full of people, you can definitely feel the audience's experience of it and I think that's more where my brain goes. Like, 'Are they enjoying this? Does this seem to be working?'

"And yeah, it was very...it was amazing to again see that people seem to be really enjoying it."

Director Jon Favreau was particularly interested in what the younger audience members thought.

He said: "It was also the first time getting to see it with young kids. Like, 'Oh wow!' Even [with] the original 'Lion King' people think of the funny stuff, but there's a big emotional rollercoaster and with all the young kids, they were hanging in there."

Bang Showbiz