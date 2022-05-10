Bobby Brown opens up about childhood trauma and being a ‘sex addict’

Bobby Brown says childhood trauma led to some of his poor choices as an adult and being a “sex addict”. The “My Prerogative” hitmaker garnered infamy for his drug use and for allegations for abuse and being unfaithful surrounding his relationship to his late wife Whitney Houston, who passed away in 2012. He blames being molested and seeing violence all around him growing up on why he has made such poor choices as an adult.

In a trailer for the new documentary “Biography: Bobby Brown”, the 53-year-old musician said: “When my mother was arrested I was sent to temporary custody by social services which was supposed to be a religious place. “It was not a nice place to be as a child. One of the priests tried to molest me. "He touched my privates and I didn’t like that. I punched and kicked and punched some more until he got away from me.

“I ran away from there as quickly as possible. At that time I was a young boy I didn’t know what sexual boundaries were. I just knew I didn’t like being touched. Some things are hard to forget. “Those incidents affected my life going forward especially in a rebellious way. I had this thing with authority. I rebelled. “I grew up fast. It wasn’t easy. I saw too much in my neighbourhood.”

Bobby was motivated to leave – at the tender age of 12 – when he witnessed his “best friend in the world” Jimmy Flint murdered during a fight. He said: “Somebody threw the guy a butcher’s knife and he ended up stabbing Jimmy in the heart. He passed away looking at me. I’ll never forget his face when he took his last breath. “Once I lost Jimmy I didn’t want to be a part of the projects any more or live there. I wanted out so bad. And music was the only way.”

Despite labelling Whitney “the love of my life”, the New Edition member admitted to fancying Janet Jackson in the 1980s and having an affair with Madonna while confessing to be a “sex addict”. Bobby, whose daughter with the “And I Will Always Love You” songstress, Bobbi Kristina died in 2015, at the age of 22, admitted: “Did I sleep with Madonna? We didn’t do any sleeping. That just happened. “I don’t even know how it happened. I don’t believe she knows how it happened. She probably knows how it happened, but we didn’t do no sleeping

Bobby also said: “I had a big crush on Janet. "What was it about Janet? Everything. Her little smile, body, her dance moves, her little laugh. “We loved each other’s company. We didn’t have that long of a relationship.”