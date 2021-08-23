Bolly-fix weekly: Kareena Kapoor Khan launches tell-all pregnancy book

This week we take a look at actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s new book release, how actor Rithvik Dhanjani found his new role in “Cartel” to be challenging, and how “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” filming is finally back on track. Kareena Kapoor Khan launches tell-all pregnancy book

Recently, Bollywood actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan, with the help of expert voices, released her tell-all pregnancy book. In the book, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible:The ultimate manual for moms-to-be, the actress talks mothers-to be through their 40-week pregnancy journey, diet and fitness, self-care, preparing the nursery, and even what to pack for the hospital. It also highlights her own pregnancies openly, from her intense morning sickness to her crazy cravings for pepperoni pizza.

Kareena took to Instagram Live to discuss her book with film producer Karan Johar. In the caption she wrote: "The stork has dropped the baby and it's out now for the world to read!! Still can't believe it 🙊 I'm both nervous and excited and can't wait to hear your thoughts on it."

Rithvik Dhanjani challenged by "Cartel" role Actor Rithvik Dhanjani says it was challenging to play a character with multiple shades in the streaming series "Cartel".

“It was in the making for quite some time and it had my complete focus. “Abhay Aangre is a character with multiple shades and it was, frankly, very challenging to play it through the project with the same intensity. “I loved the challenge and it was such a learning experience,” Rithvik said.

He added: “I was sad when we wrapped up the shoot and we all waited for the release. “The love and adulation of the audience is testament to the hard work and passion of the entire crew and cast. 'Cartel' is unmissable and I urge the audience to watch it. “Be it the good, bad and ugly feedback, but please give it a watch.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rithvik (Abhay Aangre) (@rithvik_d) The series also stars Supriya Pathak, Tanuj Virwani, Pranati Rai Prakash, Divya Agarwal and Jitendra Joshi. “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” filming is back on track Actors Kartik Aaryan and Tabu have resumed shooting for their upcoming film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, which was halted due to the second wave of Covid-19.

The shoot is taking place in Mumbai. Kartik treated his fans with a picture on Instagram. The photograph features him posing alongside Tabu. “Begin Again #BhoolBhulaiyaa2,” he wrote as the caption, which currently has 885 000 likes on the photo-sharing website. The film also stars Kiara Advani.