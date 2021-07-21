Bolly-fix weekly: Priyanka Chopra celebrates her birthday without her hubby Nick

IOL Entertainment brings you the latest in Bollywood entertainment news and trends in Bolly-fix weekly. This week we take a look at an Instagram photo dump by “The White Tiger” actress, Priyanka Chopra in celebration of her 39th birthday; Kangana Ranaut’s rant about exposing the underbelly of Bollywood in her upcoming production “Tiku Weds Sheru” and see how the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta defended his ex.

Priyanka Chopra celebrates her 39th birthday with her girls in the UK Actress Priyanka Chopra didn’t get to spend her birthday with her husband Nick Jonas this year, but that didn’t stop the star from celebrating all weekend long with her buddies. Chopra took to Instagram to share pictures of her epic weekend celebrations.

In the caption she wrote: “Photo Dump. Thank you to everyone who sent me so much love and affection this birthday. “So many wonderful texts, calls, stories, tweets. “This was a quiet birthday but the lesson I have learnt as I step into the next year is every day is a joy.

“And I will always seek it. Thank you to for all your good wishes and constant support. “Thank you @nickjonas for making this bday so special even tho you weren’t here. Thx @cavanaughjames @divya_jyoti @tialouwho for being my bday weekend buddies!”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) “The White Tiger” actress turned 39 on July 18 and hubby Nick took to his socials to post a short but sweet birthday message for her.

“Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you,” he wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas) Kangana Ranaut says she will expose “Bullywood” in her new film following the arrest of Raj Kundra Kangana Ranaut. Picture: Instagram. Actress, Kangana Ranaut has been very vocal since the arrest of UK businessman and Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra, on charges of porn racketeering.

She took to her Instagram stories where she wrote: "This is why I call movie industry a gutter ... all that glitters is not gold, I am going to expose underbelly of Bullywood in my upcoming production called ’Tiku Weds Sheru’ ... we need strong value system and conscience in the creative industry and of course a whip". Meanwhile, Kundra remains in police custody and denies any dealings regarding the case. The late Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta defends Ankita Lokhande

The late Sushant Singh Rajput and his sister Shweta Singh Kirti. Picture: Instagram. Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has openly defended the late actor’s ex-girlfriend on social media. Ankita Lokhanda is constantly trolled by social media users for apparently “using Sushant’s” name to gain fame and stay relevant, however Shweta responded to the trolls in a manner sure to shut them up. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) On Facebook she wrote: “Drdivya I really don’t know what the truth is … but it is hard for me to overlook how Ankita has always stood by the family even after the death of Bhai.