Bolly-fix weekly: Zareen Khan admits body-shaming in Bollywood is a reality

IOL Entertainment brings you the latest in Bollywood entertainment news and trends in Bolly-fix weekly. This week we look at actor Ayushmann Khurrana who says he owes his fame to his fans, Janhvi Kapoor’s sexy bikinis pictures that has left fans drooling and how body-shaming actors is a reality in Bollywood.

Ayushmann Khurrana credits his success to fans View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s who has been racking up hit after hit over the past few years, credits his success to social entertainers. “Whatever my equity is today, it is mainly due to the success of my social entertainers, which made me connect to the people of India. These films have told people who I am, how I think and what my intent is as an entertainer,” he said.

The actor said he always believed in letting his work do the talking. “I have been fortunate enough to pick projects that have contributed to the new discourse of how cinema in India can be unique, clutter-breaking, conversation-starting entertainers that don’t need to follow stereotyped norms of how stories have been told,” he says. Ayushmann currently has three films lined up. He will be seen in “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui”, “Anek” and “Doctor G”.

Janhvi Kapoor’s bikini pictures leaves fans drooling Actress Janhvi Kapoor makes quite a splash with a new set of bikini pictures she posted on Wednesday. Wearing a white leopard print bikini, Janhvi can be seen running hand in hand into the water with her friend, Orhan Awatramani.

The other pictures showed Janhvi coming out of the water with the sun setting behind her while the last picture has the actress sitting on a rock and gazing at the sea. “Maybe half the beauty of every blurred sunset is that it is fleeting,” she wrote as caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) On the work front, Janhvi will be seen next in “Dostana 2” and “Good Luck Jerry”.

Zareen Khan admits body-shaming in Bollywood is “real” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zareen Khan 🦄🌈✨👼🏻 (@zareenkhan) Actress Zareen Khan, who faced bodyshaming after the release of her debut film “Veer” in 2010, claims she was actually told to put on weight for the role by “experienced people” who gave her “instructions”. Talking about whether the industry judges an actor on the basis of looks, Zareen said “it definitely does”.