Somizi and Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram
Bonang Matheba has donated 40 cases of her MCC House of BNG for Somizi and Mohale's traditional wedding. 

In a now deleted tweet, Somizi shared a picture of several crates of House of BNG on Friday that Matheba gave him.

The "Being Bonang" star replied to the post: "Congratulations again!! Only a pleasure. See you tomorrow" also confirming her attendance at the wedding. 

Tweeps were speculating that the "Idols SA" judge deleted the tweet since it might be in conflict with his GH Mumm ambassadorship. 

 This week Somizi has been sharing more details for Saturday's nuptials at Motaung’s family home, i ncluding their respective bachelor parties.

Final outfit fitting with Gert-Johan Coetzee for the day.

View this post on Instagram

His and his in the bag. @gertjohancoetzee

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

And announcing Moshe Ndiki as the MC for their traditional wedding. 

Sources also claim their white wedding will take place in January.