Bonang gifts Somizi 40 cases of House of BNG







Somizi and Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram

Bonang Matheba has donated 40 cases of her MCC House of BNG for Somizi and Mohale's traditional wedding. In a now deleted tweet, Somizi shared a picture of several crates of House of BNG on Friday that Matheba gave him.

The "Being Bonang" star replied to the post: "Congratulations again!! Only a pleasure. See you tomorrow" also confirming her attendance at the wedding.

Congratulations again!! Only a pleasure. See you tomorrow. 💐❤️ https://t.co/qnoKNrVTVy — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) September 27, 2019

Tweeps were speculating that the "Idols SA" judge deleted the tweet since it might be in conflict with his GH Mumm ambassadorship.

Tweet deleted cause @GHMUMM Champagne has a somizi as their ambassador and if he starts pushing smthing else on that category of champagne/mcc they might pull out 😅😅😅 — DEEPHOUSE ADDICT MR (@wiisani) September 27, 2019

This week Somizi has been sharing more details for Saturday's nuptials at Motaung’s family home, i ncluding their respective bachelor parties.





Final outfit fitting with Gert-Johan Coetzee for the day.

And announcing Moshe Ndiki as the MC for their traditional wedding.





Sources also claim their white wedding will take place in January.







