'Boondocks' actor John Witherspoon dies at age 77









John Witherspoon leaves a taping "The Late Show with David Letterman" in New York. Picture: AP Veteran comedic actor John Witherspoon died at his California home on Monday. The Witherspoon family confirmed his death on Wednesday in a statement posted on Twitter. The statement reads: "It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away. He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you “POPS” always & forever."

- The Witherspoon Family pic.twitter.com/ov9P34kaMn — John Witherspoon (@John_POPS_Spoon) October 30, 2019

Tributes poured in for the actor who is known for playing Pops in "The Wayans Brothers" series, starring in the "Friday" movies series and voicing Robert Freeman in "The Boondocks".

Rest In Peace to John Witherspoon A legend ! Thank you for spreading Joy throughout the world 🙏🏾 — Mark Phillips (@SupremeDreams_1) October 30, 2019

John Witherspoon.

This man WAS Black Entertainment.

This nigga made you LOVE every character he played.

This man had charm.

True Legend. Rest In Peace King.

This hurt. pic.twitter.com/cSD1ZTv5JE — juice wayne (@visecs) October 30, 2019

REST IN LOVE, Pops! Although John Witherspoon was most notably known for his roles in “Friday,” “Next Friday,” “Last Friday,” and “The Boondocks,” he made you laugh till’ your sides hurt in every role he played. Here’s a thread of pure funny. ⬇️ #JohnWitherspoon #RIP pic.twitter.com/V3Y4vzCdP3 — ShakariSBriggs (@ShakariSBriggs) October 30, 2019

Give them their flowers while they can still smell them.



Rest in Power, John Witherspoon💐💔 pic.twitter.com/Rte5Nks2El — Thank You Stan Lee (@ForAllNerds) October 30, 2019

I’m absolutely shattered at the news of my great friend John Witherspoon passing. May love surround his entire family and fan base - a comedy legend we’ll never forget. 🙏💜 pic.twitter.com/PqO0nysZTj — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) October 30, 2019