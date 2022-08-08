Brad Pitt has a black book of actors with whom he says ‘he won't work with again’

BRAD Pitt has a list of actors he won’t work with again, according to his Bullet Train co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The 58-year-old Hollywood legend is said to keep notes on the actors who he loves and the ones he doesn't wish to be on set with again, just like Taylor-Johnson, 32.

Speaking to Variety, the latter said of Pitt: “He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are there to have a good time. “You work with many actors and after a while you start making notes: ‘I am definitely not working with this person ever again.’ Brad has this list too: the ‘good’ list and the ‘s*** list’.” Watch video:

One star who is definitely on his “good” list is Sandra Bullock. Pitt filmed a cameo for Sandra’s The Lost City. She plays Maria Beetle, the handler of trained killer Ladybug (Pitt), in his latest movie Bullet Train and he hopes he and his “old friend”, who is also 58, will collaborate again in the future. The Fight Club star said in a recent interview: "Sandy is an old friend. She's a diehard person I could call for favours over the years and I have done so many, many times and she’s always there.

“Her timing was great, she was a great person to have in my ear in a situation like what is actually kind of intimate. It just worked out really well and she had her film and I got to do a little bit of hers. I think we’ll continue to do the same.” The By the Sea star was also full of praise for co-star Joey King, 23, who plays hired killer Prince. He said: “She’s a powerhouse. She was just 21 when we were filming. Listen, I consider us pretty sharp but she’s the sharpest of us all.”