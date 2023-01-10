Brad Pitt relates to ‘Babylon’ alter ego

Brad Pitt could relate to his “Babylon” character. The 59-year-old actor stars in the 1920s set film as the world-weary silent film star, Jack Conrad, and he shares a similar viewpoint to his alter ego.

Story continues below Advertisement

He told “W Magazine”: “Sadly enough, that melancholy may be my natural mode of being, some congenital melancholy. “But no, I think there’s a weariness that takes over with the character as he moves on. There’s a world-weariness that I can certainly relate to a little bit.” Pitt continued: “At this time, more of us are trying to tear each other down than help each other up. I get a little weary.”

Watch video: The Oscar-winning actor explained that he immediately connected with the script from director Damien Chazelle. Pitt said: “I’d been following Damien since 'Whiplash'. The script came, and it was 180 pages. I said, ‘This thing is a masterwork. But what’s going to get cut?’

Story continues below Advertisement

“Because it’s really hard to get 120 pages in there. And he said, ‘Nothing. I’m going to pace it a minute a page. I’m going to have it moving’.” Pitt praised the film-maker for the way he tells the story and pointed out that his musical background has an influence on his approach behind the camera. He said: “You know Damien’s films; there’s a rhythm – a syncopation – to the scenes.

Story continues below Advertisement