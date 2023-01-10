Brad Pitt relates to ‘Babylon’ alter ego

Brad Pitt could relate to his “Babylon” character.
The 59-year-old actor stars in the 1920s set film as the world-weary silent film star, Jack Conrad, and he shares a similar viewpoint to his alter ego.
He told “W Magazine”: “Sadly enough, that melancholy may be my natural mode of being, some congenital melancholy.
“But no, I think there’s a weariness that takes over with the character as he moves on. There’s a world-weariness that I can certainly relate to a little bit.”
Pitt continued: “At this time, more of us are trying to tear each other down than help each other up. I get a little weary.”
Watch video:
The Oscar-winning actor explained that he immediately connected with the script from director Damien Chazelle.
Pitt said: “I’d been following Damien since 'Whiplash'. The script came, and it was 180 pages. I said, ‘This thing is a masterwork. But what’s going to get cut?’
“Because it’s really hard to get 120 pages in there. And he said, ‘Nothing. I’m going to pace it a minute a page. I’m going to have it moving’.”
Pitt praised the film-maker for the way he tells the story and pointed out that his musical background has an influence on his approach behind the camera.
He said: “You know Damien’s films; there’s a rhythm – a syncopation – to the scenes.
“The way he puts it together and doles out the information. There’s always the kind of movement that I think comes from his early days as a jazz drummer.
“I find that I’m looking for that in life, you know? We all need to find the music in the day.”