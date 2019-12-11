Brad Pitt hibernated and smoked marijuana when he shot into the limelight.
The 55-year-old actor has revealed he turned to the psychoactive drug - which can make some people feel chilled out, relaxed and happy while others may get the giggles - at the height of his career because he found fame quite overwhelming.
Speaking in a New York Times newspaper interview, he said: "I spent most of the '90s hiding out and smoking pot. I was too uncomfortable with all the attention."
However, the 'Fury' star eventually got to a place where he felt like the drug was "imprisoning" him because he just wanted to hibernate indoors and smoke.
He explained: "I got to a place where I was aware that I was imprisoning myself. Now I go out and live life, and generally people are pretty cool.