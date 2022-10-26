Brandy is “getting the rest (she) needs” after suffering a health scare. The 43-year-old singer was reportedly rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday, October 11, after suffering a suspected seizure, but Brandy has now taken to social media to reassure her followers and to thank them for their support.

The “Boy Is Mine” hitmaker wrote on Instagram: “To my beloved fam, friends, and starz thank you for sending love and light my way. I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. “Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon (heart and stars emojis) (sic)” Brandy didn’t go into detail about her health scare or address reports that she’d suffered a seizure.

But in June 2017, the “Moesha” star was taken to a hospital after being found unconscious on a Delta flight between Los Angeles and New York City. A rep for the actress – who is the sister of singer Ray J – said at the time: “She has been travelling extensively as part of an ongoing tour and several personal appearances. In recent days, she has taken more than 10 long-haul flights including internationally. “She was in the studio all night last night until it was time for her to leave for the airport to catch a 5.45am flight.”

