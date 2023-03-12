Brian Austin Green will ‘always support’ ex-wife Megan Fox amid her MGK drama

Brian Austin Green will support his ex-wife Megan Fox “no matter what”. The 49-year-old actor - who now has nine-month-old son with “Dancing with the Stars” professional - was married to the “Transformers” star from 2010 until 2021 and has Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and 6-year-old Journey with her.

But following reports that she is having issues with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, he admitted that while he has “no opinion” about her private life, he will continue to stay on her side for the sake of the children. Watch video: A source told “Us Weekly”: “Brian is grateful he’s in a really good place with Megan and supports her no matter what. He is staying out of her private life because it’s none of his business and doesn’t concern him.

“When it comes to Megan, his only concern is the boys they share.” The news comes just days after it was claimed that the “Bloody Valentine” hitmaker and Fox had been having therapy sessions via Zoom over their relationship, even though just weeks earlier the brunette beauty had quashed rumours that her husband-to-be had been unfaithful to her with one of his band mates. An insider said: “(They are) talking to a couples therapist every day via Zoom. Megan feels that they must give therapy a shot before making any permanent decisions.”