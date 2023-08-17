Britney Spears and Sam Asghari reportedly split after 14 months of marriage

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have reportedly split after 14 months of marriage – after a “nuclear” argument last week sparked by her alleged cheating. The ‘Toxic’ singer, 41, was reported on Wednesday night to have gone her separate way from Asghari, 29, with the split said to have come after the budding actor confronted her over rumours she had been unfaithful.

A source with “direct knowledge” of the couple’s alleged break-up told TMZ Asghari has moved out of their mansion, and added: “It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce.”

It added the pair separated “after a nuclear argument that involves allegations of cheating”. TMZ said insiders added Asghari confronted Spears about a week ago over rumours she stepped out on him. Spears and Asghari haven’t commented on the report.

But TMZ has spent months reporting there was “deep trouble” in the pair’s relationship. It said: “Sam wasn’t sleeping at the house much, and we’re told Britney has gotten physical with him in blow-out fights that include frequent screaming matches.” Spears, who has sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, with her second husband Kevin Federline, 45,

She married Asghari in a lavish ceremony at her secluded Thousand Oaks home in Los Angeles on 9 June 2022 – and he slammed a recent TMZ documentary detailing rumours their marriage was on the rocks “disgusting”. He also slammed it for putting Spears life “under the microscope”. Asghari blasted in an Instagram Story video about the film, which aired in May: “I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs.