Britney Spears blasts idea of biopic about her life as she isn’t dead

Britney Spears appears to have shut down the idea of a biopic about her life as she isn’t dead. The “Toxic” singer, 40, hit back at the concept of a biopic in a post about her turbulent family relationships after “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown, 18, said she would love to play her on screen.

Spears said: “I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life ... dude I’m not dead !!! She added in a long post on Instagram on Tuesday alongside a picture of a pair of huge closed wooden doors: “Good news, good news!!! “Still breathing… it’s funny the same two people who gave me life are the same exact 2 people who took it away… but guess what!!! I’m alive and I’m breathing again!!!

Watch video: “Yeah I know I’ve posted too much this week on Instagram… kinda fun though!!! “Now that I’m breathing… I have time... it’s different!!! I like it!!! I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life... dude I’m not dead!!!

“Although it’s pretty f****** clear they preferred me dead… I guess my family is going to lock their doors now!!! “Either way... I just want to say hi and share these fabulous doors!!! I did kinda post too much this week… I’m embarrassed!!! I get it… oh well!!! Have a good day!!!” Bobby expressed her dream of playing Spears on film on Monday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

