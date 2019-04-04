Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Picture: Instagram

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari has been "inspired" by the pop star after she reportedly checked into a treatment centre, and he also praised her "absolute strength". Sam Asghari - who has been dating the pop singer since 2016 - took to Instagram to praise the 37-year-old star's "absolute strength" after it was claimed she is seeking treatment after becoming "distraught" over her father Jamie Spears' ongoing health battle.

He wrote: "It isn't weakness, It's a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am (sic)"

Sam also shared the same Instagram post as Britney, a quote which read: "Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Mind. Body. Spirit."

The 'Toxic' hitmaker posted the same quote on her social media site and added the caption: "We all need to take time for a little "me time." :) (sic)"

Sam is said to have been "very helpful in making sure Britney did whatever she needed to feel better" recently after a tough few months - which has seen her put her Las Vegas residency on hold to care for her dad - with the pair said to be "very much still together".

A source told E!: "Sam has stuck by her side throughout all of her recent struggles and knows that this is just a phase in Britney's life that they will have to adjust to right now."

Insiders claimed on Wednesday that Britney - who has sons Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline - checked herself into the facility about a week ago, and is expected to stay there for 30 days.

In January, she announced she was putting her Vegas run of 'Britney: Domination' at the Park MGM resort on hold until further notice due to her dad's health, which has seen him undergo two major surgeries after his colon ruptured in November.

She wrote at the time: "I don't even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show 'Domination'. I've been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it's important to always put your family first... and that's the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalised and almost died. We're all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him."

Her management said: "Everything is on hold right now until [her father] Jamie is better. But once he is, she will resume working on the album with Justin. Right now, she's taking some time off to deal with these family issues."