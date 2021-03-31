Britney Spears 'cried for two weeks' after watching 'Framing Britney' doccie

Pop star Britney Spears has shared that she "cried" after watching "bits" of the recently-released documentary "Framing Britney Spears", which revolves around her career, popularity in American culture, and the conservatorship that she has been living under since 2008, which has sparked the fan-driven ‘Free Britney movement.

"My life has always been very speculated watched and judged really my whole life !!!" she began the caption which she wrote alongside a video of herself dancing to the tune of Aerosmith's "Crazy" on Instagram on Wednesday.

"For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life; to feel wild and human and alive !!!

“I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged, insulted and embarrassed by the media and I still am till this day !!!!" she continued.

"As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people!!! I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in.