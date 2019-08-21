Britney Spears at the premiere of "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood" in Los Angeles. Picture: Reuters

Britney Spears has confessed she doesn't know who she can "trust" in such a "fake" world. The "Piece of Me" hitmaker admits she finds it hard to trust people because there are so many "fakes" out there.

She posted a quote which read, "Pay close attention to the people who don't clap when you win," and then captioned it: "Living in LA is such a trip !!! It can be lonely at times. You never know who to trust, and some people can be fake. I have a very small circle of friends, and simply do what makes me happy !!! It breaks my heart to see the comments on my posts sometimes .... so I simply choose not to look anymore ... let the clever haters do what they do best .... hate!!! (sic)"

And Britney's boyfriend Sam Asghari, left a message of support.

Alongside a heart emoji, he commented: "Winners don't hate or bully, losers (haters) only do because they don't have what you have (which is the best heart in the world) (sic)"

Meanwhile, Britney - who has claimed in court that her father Jamie Spears committed her to a mental health facility against her will as she bids to be freed of her conservatorship - previously took to social media to insist she has "so much to be grateful for".

Captioning the photos on Instagram, she wrote: "There is so much to be grateful for ... jumping for joy like ... Can you spot the differences ??! (sic)"