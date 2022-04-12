Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari says fatherhood is 'most important job'

Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari has opened up on her pregnancy and he's excited for fatherhood. The 28-year-old personal trainer - who is engaged to pop star Britney Spears - has opened up after the “Womanizer” singer revealed she is pregnant, and he opened up on the "natural" development of their relationship.

He wrote: "Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. "Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do (sic)"

Britney, 40, and Sam are expecting their first child together, while the singer is already mum to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, from her relationship with ex-husband Kevin Federline. She announced the happy news on Instagram on Monday and joked her partner initially thought she just had a "food" baby. She wrote: "I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back… I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach ???'

"My husband said 'No you’re food pregnant silly!!!' So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby… 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant... "It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just lose it (sic)" She also opened up on her previous battles with perinatal depression during her first two pregnancies.

She continued: "I have to say it is absolutely horrible … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … "But now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret… "This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love !!! (sic)"