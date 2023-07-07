Britney Spears files police report after Victor Wembanyama incident

Pop icon Britney Spears was allegedly smacked in the face by NBA star Victor Wembanyama's security official. Spears filed a police report in Las Vegas, Nevada, after she was allegedly assaulted by a member of Wembanyama's security team.

On Friday, Spears took to Instagram and issued a statement claiming she was slapped by Victor's bodyguard when she tried to greet the player at a restaurant in LA, Page Six reported. Narrating the whole incident, Spears wrote, "Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them. I was not prepared for what happened to me last night." However, she did not mention the name of the athlete.

Spears recalled recognising Victor in her hotel lobby but it wasn't until she saw the 19-year-old player for a second time that she decided to "approach him and congratulate him on his success."

"It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention. I am aware of the player's statement where he mentions I 'grabbed him from behind' but I simply tapped his shoulder," she explained. "His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd," the Grammy winner continued to claim. "Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses to fall off my face." Spears said she understands what it is like to be "swarmed by people all the time," yet noted that she has never resorted to violence.

"That night I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn't hit any of them." While Spears said she feels like the whole ordeal was "super embarrassing," she shared her side "to urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect." "Physical violence is happening too much in this world. Often behind closed doors," she continued. "I stand with all the victims and my heart goes out to all of you!!!"

She also demanded a public apology from the sportsman. "I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security or their organisation. I hope they will.I also don't appreciate nor do I think this is a laughing matter. “Watching the player smile and laugh was cruel and demoralizing with the situation that took place. I am 5'3 and he's 7'4... I cherish the tremendous amounts of love and support I am receiving at the moment. Thank you to the Las Vegas PD and the detectives for their support." Spears concluded.

In an interview on Thursday, Wembanyama addressed the incident, saying that he "didn't see what happened, because I was walking straight and we were told, 'Don't stop'... But that person grabbed me from behind - not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind - and so I just know the security pushed her away." As per Variety, the player was unable to describe with what force security pushed Spears away because, he says, he didn't stop to see what was happening. He also added that he didn't know the woman was Spears until "a couple hours later." Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, who was with her during the alleged incident also posted on his social media, sharing, "I am opposed to violence in any form, especially without justification in the defense of yourself or someone else who is unable to defend themselves.