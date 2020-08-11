Britney Spears had over R17.5m legal bill

Britney Spears' spending for 2019 included over R17.5 million on legal bills. The “Gimme More” hitmaker's spending habits are documented in new court papers, and they revealed she paid her team of advisors and attorneys a total of R21 093 247.26 in 2019. According to E! News, her father, Jamie Spears, earned R2.2 million for his role as conservator, a position he stepped down from last September due to health reasons. The 38-year-old star also spent R1 600 484 on travel to locations including Turks and Caicos and Miami, and received an undisclosed weekly allowance to spend at her discretion, with stores including Target, Anthropologie, Walmart and Amazon among her favourites. Britney spent almost R17.5 million on residential expenses, some of which was likely to have been spent on repairs to her home gym, which was damaged in two fires.

Meanwhile, Jamie recently branded the #FreeBritney movement - an online campaign calling for the end of the singer's conservatorship after 12 years - "a joke".

He added: "All these conspiracy theorists don't know anything. The world don't have a clue.

"It's up to the court of California to decide what's best for my daughter. It's no one else's business."

The 68-year-old patriarch also blasted rumours that he or others have been taking money from the “Lucky” singer's estate.

He fumed: "I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year. How the hell would I steal something?"

And Jamie suggested he'd even had death threats from #FreeBritney campaigners.

He said: "People are being stalked and targeted with death threats. It's horrible. We don't want those kinds of fans.

"I love my daughter. I love all my kids. But this is our business. It's private."