Britney Spears has cut all her hair off. The 40-year-old pop star – who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life after a conservatorship that had been governed by her family for 13 years was terminated – took to Instagram on Monday to reveal she had chopped off her blonde locks but kept the new do hidden under a pink hat.

Alongside a video that showed her posing topless on the beach in various shots, she wrote on Instagram: “I cut all my hair off … I don’t want to show it yet [scissor emojis].” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Channel 8 (@britneyspears) In the new post, the “Baby One More Time” hitmaker – who tied the knot with actor Sam Asghari, 28, back in June but has sons Sean 17, and Jayden, 16, with ex-husband Kevin Federline – could be seen striking various poses on the sand as she covered her breasts with her hands and appeared to be sunburnt. The new look comes just weeks after the “Lucky” songstress – who has become known for posting risqué selfies on the social media app since being freed from her conservatorship – was accused by her youngest son of seeking “attention” with her naked posts following a suggestion that her children had decided not to see her after becoming “embarrassed” by their mother’s online profile.

The son said: “It’s almost as if she has to post something to get attention. This has gone on for years and years and years and this actually may never stop.” Just days later, Britney noted that it was “scary” that her children had chosen not to see her, but refused to apologise for her Instagram posts. She posted: “It’s kinda scary … he stopped seeing me … I posted something of him, but he got really mad so unfortunately, I haven’t been able to post my loving family … either way I’m so sorry children, I continue to do social media … I’m sorry you feel I do it for attention …

