Britney Spears hearing won't be recorded

Los Angeles County Court have confirmed Britney Spears' upcoming conservatorship hearing - at which she is due to speak - won't be filmed or recorded. The “Toxic” singer is set to address the court via video link on Wednesday about the fact she hasn't had control of her own affairs since her breakdown in 2008, but fans who are keen to hear what she's got to say will be in for disappointment because strict rules have been put in place.

According to The Blast, the media and others will be allowed to virtually listen to proceedings at the Los Angeles County Court hearing but officials have issued guidance stating anyone attending the hearing “are not allowed to be filmed, recorded, broadcast, photographed, or streamed live at any point during or after the hearing, whether listening remotely or attending the hearing in-person.” They added: “Cameras will not be permitted for this hearing and no photography or filming is allowed in the hallways or lobby of the courthouse." At any point during the hearing, the judge can close the courtroom or order the virtual audio and video links to be cut.

Hearings in the conservatorship have typically been sealed due to the sensitive nature of the information as Britney's medical details and reports on her finances and matters concerning her and ex-husband Kevin Federline's two sons are often discussed. The “Gimme More” hitmaker is not expected to ask the judge to remove her conservatorship but she is said to be keen to put across in her own words why she wants her father, Jamie Spears, removed from being in charge of her business affairs.

A source previously said: "She has 99% of the freedom she'd have if she weren't in a conservatorship, and the only thing she's prevented from doing are crazy things, like buying three cars at a time [something she tried to do back in the day]." The insider pointed out that not only is Britney free to travel and lives her day-to-day life without any real restrictions but she's also aware of how out of control things were before the arrangement was put in place in 2008 and is grateful for the structure the conservatorship gives her. The source said: "She's taken care of and she knows it."