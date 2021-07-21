Britney Spears: I'm not even close to finishing criticism of conservatorship

Britney Spears has said she’s “not even close” to finishing her conservatorship battle, as she insists she will “never be able to let go” until she has “said all I needed to say”. The 39-year-old singer is currently fighting in court to have her conservatorship ended and her father Jamie Spears – who is currently in charge of her financial affairs, but used to over see her whole life – removed from the case.

And in a new Instagram post, she has insisted she will “never be able to let go” until she has “said all I needed to say” against her father. She wrote: “So I said ‘life goes on’ in one of my recent posts but it’s always easier said than done !!!!! “In that moment that’s what felt was the easiest to say but I think we all know that I will never be able to let go and fully move on until I’ve said all I needed to say … and I’m not even close !!!!

“I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I’m just getting here (sic)” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) The news comes after Britney’s recently appointed attorney Mathew Rosengart vowed to move “aggressively” to get Jamie Spears ousted from his daughter’s conservatorship.

Speaking to reporters outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, Mathew said: “My firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first.” Britney and her legal team were back in court on Monday (19.07.21) to continue arguing her case, with the proceedings focusing on a money dispute between Britney’s legal personal guardian, Jodi Montgomery, and the singer’s father. In a court appearance last week, the “Toxic” hitmaker broke down in tears as she said she is “extremely scared” of her father.

She said: "I'm here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse. This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life." And last month, she said her conservatorship had left her "traumatised" and "depressed", and she called for her father to be jailed.