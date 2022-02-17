Britney Spears invited to Congress to discuss her conservatorship victory

Britney Spears has been invited to the White House to speak with Congress about her conservatorship victory. The 40-year-old pop icon received a letter from two members of Congress in the United States congratulating her on her historical victory after she and her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, successfully had her 13-year conservatorship terminated in November.

The “Gimme More” singer shared the letter on Instagram and admitted while she was "flattered" at the time of receiving the document from Washington, she wasn't at the "healing" stage. However, she vowed to help others in "vulnerable situations" and "take life by the balls and be brave". Alongside a copy of the document, Britney wrote: “I was immediately flattered and at the time I wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now.

I’m grateful that my story was even ACKNOWLEDGED!!! Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life.” She continued: “I’m the first to admit I’m pretty messed up by it all. I want to help others in vulnerable situations, take life by the balls and be brave!!!”

The “Toxic” hitmaker didn't say whether she would be visiting the White House. She added: “I’m lucky to have a small circle of adorable friends who I can count on. “In the mean time, thank you to Congress for inviting me to the White House. (sic)"

The letter, which was dated December 1, said Britney's story will "inspire and empower many others who are improperly silenced by the conservatorship process." Britney regained control of her multi-million dollar fortune when her father Jamie Spears was removed as her conservator. The “Womanizer” singer didn't have autonomy over her professional, medical and personal decisions.