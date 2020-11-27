Britney Spears: It's okay not to be perfect

Britney Spears has reminded her fans it’s “okay not to be perfect”, as she marked Thanksgiving on Thursday.

The “Toxic” hitmaker took to Instagram on Thursday to mark the American holiday of Thanksgiving, which she hailed as one of her “favourite” holidays, especially because her two sons - Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, whom she has with her ex-husband Kevin Federline - have time off school.

And after 2020 has been “one big mess” for many people around the world, Britney also used her post to remind people that “none of us are perfect”.

She wrote: “Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays !!!!! I love the fall …. I like hot chocolate and I really like my fire place at home …. it’s so nice !!!!! I also adore my kids having THANKSGIVING BREAK !!!!!

“2020 has been one big mess for everyone in the world …. it’s honestly an accomplishment to remember what day it is sometimes …. constantly looking at my silly calendar !!!!!!! It’s okay not to be perfect …. to burn the pizza in the oven ….. to cry over a book for an hour after reading …. to look for your shades and they’ve been on your head the entire time …. to have a messy closet …. to forget where you left your cleaning supplies ….. to have a cheat month with food …. come on folks …. it's the holidays !!!!!!!!