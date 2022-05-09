Britney Spears sets wedding date

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have set a wedding date – but won’t make it public. The 28-year-old actor got engaged to the “Toxic” hitmaker last September after seven years of dating and he’s now revealed that they know when they will be tying the knot, but are determined to keep their plans secret until after the big day.

Asghari took to Instagram to pay tribute to Spears – who is pregnant with his first child and has sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline – on Mother’s Day and shared the news. He wrote: “Our lives has been a real life fairytale. Happy Mother’s Day to you my soon to be queen. “Also The big day has been set! But nobody will known until the day after. (sic)”

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old singer suggested she’s already got her bridal outfit ready as she shared a photo of her cat sitting on her lace veil. She captioned her post: “Introducing Wendy (cat emoji)!!! And yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress (bride emoji) !!!(sic)” Sam recently acknowledged that his proposal to Britney after seven years of dating was overdue.

He said: “It was the right time four years ago, maybe. It’s way overdue.” Although the “Black Monday” actor didn’t want to share any details about his proposal, he teased that he and the “Lucky” singer were alone apart from their dogs. He said': “It was very extravagant, and it was surprising. I did it in the best way possible, but it’s something you’ve got to keep secret. Some things you have to keep between us.”

