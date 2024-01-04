Britney Spears slams fake news: ‘I will never return to the music industry!’

Britney Spears will "never" record new music. The 'Toxic' hitmaker - who hasn't released a studio album since 2016's 'Glory' - has hit out at recent reports Charli XCX has been approached to pen tracks for her comeback record and insisted she is content just to write "for fun" or for other artists out of the spotlight these days.

She wrote on Instagram: "Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash !!! They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry !!!

"When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!! "For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me … I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!! (sic)" The 42-year-old star also slammed claims her memoir, 'The Woman in Me', was released "illegally" without her approval.

She added: "People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and that’s far from the truth … have you read the news these days ??? I’m so LOVED and blessed !!! (sic)" It had been claimed Charli had submitted a "really strong" track for Spears’s consideration.

A source recently told The Sun newspaper: “Work has been going on behind the scenes for quite a while to gather a series of killer songs to bring Britney back with a bang. “She is one of the biggest stars of the 21st Century so there is pressure for the music to be great. Charli has a great track record when it comes to writing clever pop songs.