Britney Spears at the premiere of "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood" in Los Angeles. Picture: Reuters

Britney Spears spent R6.1 million personal expenses last year and made over 80 trips to Target. The 37-year-old singer spent R1 million on travel including a four-night, R245 000 stay at the Beverly Hills Montage, R1 million on household supplies and she made over 80 trips to Target, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

Britney also paid out one million dollars in fees to her "conservators and case management advisors", with her father Jamie Spears, being paid R1.9 million of that sum.

Thanks to her "Piece Of Me" tour from July to October last year, Britney is now worth R38 million more than she was at the end of 2017.

Britney's finances will all come under review as the investigation into her conservatorship continues.

The star is currently locked in a legal battle with her father Jamie Spears as she has requested to be freed of her conservatorship - which has seen him control her finances, professional and private life since 2008.

Britney turned to the courts in May in order to end the conservatorship after she claimed Jamie committed her to a mental health facility against her will and forced her to take prescription drugs.

The judge presiding over the case has since ordered a thorough investigation of all the people who take part in Britney's conservatorship in order to properly assess whether the restraints on the singer should be loosened or modified.

The probate court investigator will conduct extensive interviews with all the people involved in a conservatorship case, including guardians, conservators, doctors and even law enforcement officials who have had contact with the subject.

The investigator will also be reviewing medical and financial records, including custody agreements surrounding her two sons, Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, and contractual obligations.

Following the court case, the singer's fans started the social media campaign under the "#FreeBritney" hashtag to call for the conservatorship to end.