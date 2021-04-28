Britney Spears to speak about conservatorship at court hearing

Britney Spears is set to speak about the "status of the conservatorship" at a court hearing on June 23.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny has scheduled a hearing on June 23 for the “Toxic” hitmaker to speak about the conservatorship, although Samuel Ingham, her court-appointed probate attorney, didn't specify exactly what Britney wanted to speak about.

Britney's father Jamie has been her conservator since 2008 but he initially stepped down from his role in Britney’s life in 2019 due to "personal health reasons".

However, last year, Britney submitted court documents to insist she didn’t want her father to return to his position.

A court filing at the time read: "Britney is strongly opposed to her father continuing as sole conservator of her estate.

“Rather, without in any way waiving her right to seek termination of this conservatorship in the future, she strongly prefers to have a qualified corporate fiduciary appointed to serve in this role.”

In the same filing, the “Toxic” hitmaker also said she wanted the trust to have the "power and authorisation to pursue opportunities related to professional commitments and activities including but not limited to performing, recording, videos, tours, TV shows, and other similar activities as long as they are approved by the conservator of the person and [her] medical team".

Jamie and Bessemer Trust Company are currently co-conservators for Britney.

But Jamie has claimed he would "love" to see her out of conservatorship.

His attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen said: "Jamie would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship.

“Whether or not there is an end to the conservatorship really depends on Britney. If she wants to end her conservatorship, she can file a petition to end it.

"Jamie is not suggesting that he is the perfect dad or that he would receive any 'Father of the Year' award.

“Like any parent, he doesn't always see eye-to-eye on what Britney may want.

“But Jamie believes every single decision he has made has been in her best interest."