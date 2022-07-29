Britney Spears visits a bar for the first time in her life

Britney Spears has visited a bar for the first time in her life. The 40-year-old pop star regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated last year and took to social media to reveal on Thursday that she had been to a bar with her assistant Victoria Asher.

Story continues below Advertisement

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, Spears said: “This is my first time at a bar. First time. I feel so fancy and I feel so sophisticated.” The “Baby One More Time” hitmaker could be seen sporting oversized sunglasses and turned the camera onto Victoria, who chimed in with: “We’re having a little beverage!” Spears captioned the post: “So glad they took my rights away for 13 years to have a cocktail. I’m so grateful to y’all.”

Back in January, she said she had been able to enjoy her first glass of wine since the conservatorship was put in place back in 2008 and blasted her family for being “selfish”. She said on Instagram: “I’m sure it looks weird me dancing to @madonna so much I see it … it’s like I’m not trying as much like I’m indulging … well that’s exactly what her music does to me !!! I mean I had my first glass of red wine last weekend !!! I’ve waited 13 years … that’s long enough !!! “The sarcasm of me me me … my family taught me well by their actions … to be selfish and love thyself … play on !!!"(sic)