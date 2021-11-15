Britney Spears 'was crying and laughing' after conservatorship ruling

Britney Spears experience a mixture of emotions after her 13-year conservatorship was ended. The 39-year-old pop star called Friday "the best day of her life" after Judge Brenda Penny's ruling was announced, and Britney experienced a mixture of emotions behind closed doors.

A source told People: "She was crying and laughing at the same time. It was hard for her to understand that it's over after so many years." The “Oops!... I Did It Again” hitmaker - who became a global star in the late 90s - also appreciates the support she's received from various quarters amid her conservatorship battle. The insider added: "She is so grateful for everyone that has helped her."

Britney addressed the ruling on Instagram with a video of her fans popping confetti outside the courthouse in Los Angeles. The chart-topping pop star - who has Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline - wrote alongside the video: "Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy !!! “I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ???? #FreedBritney (sic)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) Mathew Rosengart, Britney’s attorney, also spoke about the court ruling shortly after it was announced by the judge. He told fans outside the courthouse: "What's next for Britney - and this is the first time that this can be said for about a decade - is up to one person: Britney."