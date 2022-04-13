Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz reveal their new names

Brooklyn Beckham has changed his name to Brooklyn Peltz Beckham on Instagram after his wedding to Nicola Peltz Beckham. The newlyweds - who had to delay their wedding for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic - announced they will be going via “Mr. and Mrs Peltz Beckman” on their Instagram page on Monday.

They shared the news in the caption of a snap of the pair of them at their star-studded Palm Beach nuptials - where the guest list included Brooklyn’s parents David and Victoria Beckham, Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay, Rashida Jones, Michael Bay and M. Night Shyamalan - which took place over three fun-filled days. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham And, the wannabe chef and his new wife have also updated their display names on the social media app to reflect the changes.

The 23-year-old model labelled the 27-year-old actress “my beautiful bride”, while Nicola shared a photo of herself and father Nelson Peltz, writing “thank you for the most beautiful weekend of my life. You're the wind beneath my wings." View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓃![CDATA[]]>𝒾![CDATA[]]>𝒸![CDATA[]]>𝑜![CDATA[]]>𝓁![CDATA[]]>𝒶 (@nicolaannepeltzbeckham) Earlier this year, Brooklyn revealed that he got “Peltz” inked across his chest, alongside his cherub tattoo.

In response, Nicola commented: “I’m so happy you’re a Peltz @brooklynbeckham.” Retired soccer ace David and his fashion designer wife both welcomed Nicola to the family.

