BTS donates R16.7 million to Black Lives Matter

Seoul - Popular South Korean band BTS donated R16.7 million to Black Lives Matter (BLM) in support of U.S. protests against police brutality, its music label, Big Hit Entertainment, told Reuters on Sunday.

On Thursday, the seven-member BTS wrote on its Twitter account that they are against racism and violence with the hashtag BlackLivesMatter:

"We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together."

The hashtag went viral among the K-pop group's fans and started another wave of donations with a new hashtag, MatchAMillion.

The movement encouraged BTS' fan base, known as ARMY, an acronym for Adorable Representative MC for Youth, to match the $1 million donation the group made.