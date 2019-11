Burna Boy saga continues as he stands by comments on xenophobia









Recording artist Burna Boy poses for a portrait on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) The Burna Boy saga continued over the weekend when he addressed people, including AKA, who asked him to apologise for his comments regarding xenophobia in Mzansi. Taking to his Twitter account, the "Gum Body" singer stated that he didn't mislead his fans with his sentiments, and that in 2015 he also suffered from discrimination in the country. Furthermore, letting everyone know who wanted him to apologise, to get that apology from the "real enemy".

saying I mislead people? And I made up the Xenophobic attacks and I should apologise. Really? Lol. In 2015 Even I was a victim of the misguided hate so I know. Go and demand apologies from your REAL Enemies. I am not your Enemy. I will not be called “foreigner” I am AFRICAN. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) November 16, 2019

This comes after EFF leader Julius Malema came out in support of the Nigerian star on Thursday and tweeted: "Looking forward to receiving and being entertained by my brother @burnaboy here at his home called South Africa. There's no mascot that can stop him from performing, he's one of our own and we will protect him. We must resolutely oppose regionalism led by political illiterates."

Burna Boy also thanked Malema for showing his support and said that xenophobic attacks aren't anything new in the country called on all Africans to unite.

Thank you @Julius_S_Malema Africa must Unite and I am willing to Die for that cause just like you brother. I look forward to meeting you. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) November 16, 2019

Let’s not act like xenophobia is not real in South Africa, let’s not act like Nigerians, Tanzanians, Zimbabweans and many other AFRICANS have not been victims in the last three years. Please Let us all do our part to Unite Africa. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) November 16, 2019

please my people, there should never be a South Africa vs Nigeria war or any African country vs African country war Ever. we must unite by any means for the future of our children n their children. I want a united African passport that will be as powerful as the 🇺🇸 passport. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) November 16, 2019

AKA then jumped into the conversation and said he is worried about the silence from the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture regarding Burna Boy and that said they owe taxpayers an apology for funding the concert.

One thing that has been particularly worrying is the silence from my own leadership, especially the department of arts and culture. It truly is up to us, the people, to solve our own problems. I have not been led, I have been left to lead. — AKA (@akaworldwide) November 16, 2019

To be honest, the department owes YOU an Apology for funding this concert in the first place. — AKA (@akaworldwide) November 16, 2019

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa then responded to the "Fela In Versace" rapper and said that they released a statement clarifying that the "Africans Unite" concert department is not funded by them.