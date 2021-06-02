Busy Philipps marks Pride Month with dedication to non-binary child Birdie

Busy Philipps marked the start of Pride Month by gushing over her 12-year-old child Birdie, after they recently came out as non-binary and gay.

The 41-year-old actress said she has “so much pride” for her child – whom she has with her husband Marc Silverstein, with whom she also has seven-year-old daughter Cricket – in a social media post to mark Pride Month, which lasts for the entirety of June.

Alongside a series of pictures of herself with Birdie, Busy wrote: “Today is the start of PRIDE MONTH! I have so much pride for this kid and everything they are and do! (sic)”

The “Busy Tonight”’ star went on to share the special project Birdie started working on last year, in which they gathered unused beauty products from Busy and her celebrity friends and donated them to LA’s LGBTQ+ centre.

She continued: “The t-shirt I’m wearing is by @thehaasbrothers x @citizensofhumanity in honor of Pride 2021 and 100% of the retail selling price of every t-shirt sold will be donated to LA’s LGBTQIA+ center!

“The @lalgbtcenter has been incredibly helpful to my family in the last several years, offering support and education and a sense of community.

“One incredible thing Birdie did last year (that I would like to brag about right now) is that after seeing all of the beauty products that I was sent by brands that went unused or given away, Birdie decided to start gathering the unopened makeup and hygiene items from me and other influencer types(actors, singers, makeup and hair artists) to donate to the @lalgbtcenter for the queer and trans youth that the Center provides a safe space for. Well.

“Thanks to many of my friends, Birdie was able to donate HUNDREDS of items to the center.

“HAPPY PRIDE MY LOVES!!! (sic)”

Busy revealed in December that Birdie is “gay and out” whilst also admitting she was having a tough time adjusting to her child’s pronouns, which are they/them.

She said: "I said, 'You know, Bird, I've been doing a bad job with the pronouns.’ Because Birdie said that they would like their pronouns to be they/them, and I haven't been doing it, and I said because I have this public persona and I want Birdie to be in control of their own narrative and not have to answer to anybody outside of our friends and family if they don't want to.

“Bird was like, 'I don't give a f***. You can talk about how I'm gay and out; you can talk about my pronouns. That would be cool with me. That's great.' So I said, 'Okay, I can talk about it on the podcast.' "