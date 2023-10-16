But is it art? Justin Bieber splashes out R94,000 on text art for Hailey

Justin Bieber spent $5,000 (about R94,000) on a bespoke piece of art which immortalises a loving text message sent by his wife Hailey. The 29-year-old pop star splashed the cash on a special gift for Hailey - a customised picture of a text bubble featuring a message she sent him while they were apart in which the model told him how much she missed him.

The message - which was turned into an artwork made from acrylic and resin by Idiot Box Art - read: "I miss you. Miss your smile. Miss your laugh. Miss your hugs. Miss your kisses. Miss your jokes. Miss making love. Miss being in your arms." It ended with a crying emoji. Video of the artwork's creation was posted on the Idiot Box Art Instagram page along with a message which read: "It’s important to to show your loved ones they are appreciated. Justin Bieber hit us up recently to commission a gift for his wife Hailey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Idiot Box Art (@idiotboxshop) "We’ve made a few text bubbles in the past, but this idea was so unique and thoughtful, a text message thread between him and his wife. As always, a pleasure and thank you for trusting us with such a special piece @justinbieber @haileybieber."

The piece was delivered to the couple's home earlier this month with Bieber reportedly timing it so the piece turned up while Hailey, 26, was away working at Paris Fashion Week in France so he could surprise her. It comes just weeks after the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary last month. The 'Yummy' singer praised his wife in a heartfelt Instagram post addressed to his "beloved".

He wrote: “To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations.