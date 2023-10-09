Caitlyn Jenner cut contact with Kanye West out of respect for Kim Kardashian

Caitlyn Jenner cut contact with Kanye West out of respect for her step-daughter Kim Kardashian. The 73-year-old former Olympian used to be close to the rapper while he was married to Kardashian but she's admitted the friendship came to an end after the couple split in 2021 and she no longer talks to him any more.

She told OK! magazine: "I was always friends with Kanye, we got along very well. But being respectful to Kim, I really haven’t talked to him in the last couple of years. That’s just the way it is. It’s a family thing!" Jenner also spoke out about her younger daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, admitting the pair are both "extremely happy" after finding love. Kendall is said to be dating music star Bad Bunny, while Kylie is believed to be in a relationship with actor Timothee Chalamet. However, Jenner admits she previously worried her daughters would struggle to find love because of their wealth and fame.

She explained: "I told these girls from the beginning: ‘Who are you going to date?’ Kylie will pick someone up in a $75-million jet, brand-spanking new, and take him to San Francisco for dinner. That would be a little intimidating for some guys." Jenner says she learned not to meddle in their love lives after Kendall continually refused to be set up on dates. She added: "I’ve mentioned before, ‘I know somebody that would be just perfect for you,’ and Kendall will go: ‘Don’t even bring that subject up. Dad don’t even go there!' So I learned a long time ago to just stay out of it.”

It comes after Jenner admitted she may never have another relationship herself after three failed marriages - to Chrystie Scott, Linda Thompson and Kris Jenner. She has said she is "very single" at the moment but can't see things changing.

She told The Times magazine: “I’m fine. I’m not even close to looking for a relationship. "I’ll never have a relationship in the future. I just don’t see that in my life. I am not looking for that.” However, Jenner insisted she isn't lonely because she has her dogs, Bertha and Baxter, for company, as well as "a very large family".