Caitlyn Jenner felt people "hated [her] guts" when she came out as transgender in 2015.
The 70-year-old reality star claimed it was much "harder" to transition in 2015 than to train to win gold in the decathlon at the 1976 Olympics and she didn't feel "accepted".
Speaking on BBC's "Don't Tell Me the Score" Podcast, Caitlyn - who was previously known as Bruce - said: "I trained 12 years for the games. I trained 65 years to transition in 2015. It was harder to do, it was less accepted.
"'Everyone loved the games, a lot of people when they see you transition hate your guts. Look at the quotes on Instagram. By far that was a lot more difficult."
But the "I Am Cait" star is proud of her accomplishments.