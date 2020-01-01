Caitlyn Jenner says her gender transition was not responsible for her divorce from Kris Jenner and there were a "million other reasons" why they split up after 23 years.
Caitlyn, 70 - who was previously known as Bruce Jenner - split from Kris in 2013 after 23 years of marriage and less than a year after their break-up, Caitlyn underwent her transition from male to female.
She told the Daily Mail newspaper: "When Kris and I separated, it wasn't because of trans issues. It was for a million other reasons. Kris and I had a great relationship for a long time.
"We built an amazing family. But circumstances and people change. And I think the hardest thing is to be able to make those changes together and still be as strong.
"Our relationship didn't work anymore and we mutually decided that it was time to split up. There was no animosity."