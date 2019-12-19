Camila Cabello has issued an apology after her old Tumblr posts were uncovered, which saw her use some offensive language.
The 22-year-old singer came under fire on social media this week when posts from her old Tumblr account were shared on Twitter, some of which contained offensive language.
And now, the 'Señorita' hitmaker - who was just 15 at the time the posts were made - has taken to her Instagram Story to post a statement apologising for her "horrible" past actions.
She wrote: "When I was younger, I used language that I'm deeply ashamed of and will regret forever. I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it.
"I apologized then and I apologize again now. I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart. As much as I wish I could, I can't go back in time and change things I said in the past. But once you know better, you do better and that's all I can do. (sic)"