Camila Cabello has praised her boyfriend Shawn Mendes for his "caring and beautiful heart".
The 22-year-old singer has thanked her boyfriend for his support following their performance of 'Senorita' and win for Collaboration of the Year at the American Music Awards on Sunday.
She shared a series of photos from the event on her Instagram account and wrote: ""I love u @shawnmendes thank u for being so there for me yesterday and every other day, u have the most caring and beautiful heart in the world !
"Thanks to all our fans for voting , we love and appreciate you guys so much and are so thankful for you [heart emoji].(sic)"