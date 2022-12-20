Can you say ‘salty’? Kevin Federline to write tell-all book about Britney Spears

The 44-year-old dancer was married to “Toxic” hitmaker Spears, 42, from 2004 until 2007 and was granted custody of their sons Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16, upon their divorce but is now reportedly set to be “writing a book on his experience of fatherhood” as a non-disclosure agreement is set to come to an end along with child support payments.

A source said: “He turned down multimillion-dollar book deals in recent years. Kevin’s divorce settlement and child support payments include a non-disclosure agreement. But that expires when the boys turn 18. Once that happens, Kevin is free to tell all – and he knows everything.”

The “…Baby One More Time” hitmaker – who tied the knot with actor Sam Asghari earlier this year – was placed under a conservatorship governed by her family in 2007 following a personal breakdown, and although she regained control of her fortune upon its termination in 2021, she has since become estranged from her parents and children.

According to PageSix, Federline has teamed up with Spears’s father Jamie Spears – who headed up the conservatorship arrangement and allegedly put his daughter under various restrictions and dictated her professional obligations – for the book now that they “are now speaking to each other once again” following a fallout over Jamie’s alleged abuse of Sean.