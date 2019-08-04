Cara Delevingne. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne has reportedly married Ashley Benson in Las Vegas. The 26-year-old model-turned-actress and Ashley, 29, paid £245 to tie the knot in Sin City, where a small number of guests - including the likes of Charlize Theron, The Jonas Brothers and Sophie Turner - are said to have witnessed the ceremony.

Michael Kelly, who owns the Little Vegas Chapel in Las Vegas Boulevard, told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "They were sure about what they are doing and they were sure about what they mean to each other.

"They were clearly devoted to each other and they had the biggest smiles on their faces. You could see that they were serious about what they were doing but having the most fun. They wanted it simple, quiet and easy."

The high-profile duo started dating in 2018, but they have only gone public with their relationship in the last few months.

Cara - who previously dated musician St. Vincent - recently revealed what inspired her to go public with their relationship.

Speaking about the decision, she explained: "I don't know (why now). Because it is Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened.

"I don't know ... it's been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?"

The loved-up duo were married by an Elvis impersonator and then they posed for photographs in a pink Cadillac.

Prior to their wedding, Cara described her relationship with Ashley as a representation of "true love".

In response to a troll on social media, she said: "If you have a problem with true love then come and say this s**t to my face instead (of) pathetically hating through Instagram.

"I genuinely feel sorry for you both, you are clearly not happy with your lives and have far too my time on your hands. Maybe get a hobby that doesn't involve being homophobic and hating others for being happy. (sic)"