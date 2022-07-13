Cardi B and Offset give Kulture $50K for fourth birthday

Cardi B and Offset gave their daughter Kulture $50 000 for her fourth birthday. The “WAP” rapper and the Migos star’s little girl was filmed arriving at sweet exhibit Candytopia with a wad of dollar notes in her hands over the weekend.

Offset filmed Kulture, who turned four on Sunday, asking for cotton candy and she appeared with the cash in the window of an SUV. She then said she had a “ticket” – a million dollars in slang – but her pop corrected her. He said on his Instagram Story: “It’s a ticket? A ticket is a million, girl. That’s 50. Say 50.”

Kulture’s 10-month-old brother, Wave, was also present on the family day out. Watch video: The couple are known for their extravagant gift-giving and previously bought Kulture an $8 000 Birkin bag for her second birthday and a $48 000 one when she was three.

Cardi previously defended Offset’s decision to give their daughter a Birkin. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker wrote: “I know when celebrities buy their kids jewellery and designer s***, people be like, ‘Kids don't care about that, they only care about toys and candy.’ But the thing is, kids also go outside. Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places. “Celebrity kids, they go do red carpets. And if I’m fly, and daddy’s fly, then so is the kid. If I’m wearing Cha-nay-nay (Chanel), my kid’s having the same thing. It’s not up to what the kids like.

“If it was the kids, they’d be outside in diapers. No, cause if I was looking like a bad b*****, expensive b****, and I had my kid looking like a bum bum, then y’all would be talking s***. So, I’m not mad that daddy bought baby a Birkin. She’s gonna match mommy.” Cardi wants her daughter to “dream big” and ignore other people’s opinions as she gets older. Asked what advice she’d give her, she replied: “No matter what people say, dream big and follow it. I wish for her to be a successful businesswoman, independent woman, a confident woman.”

