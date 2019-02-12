Cardi B. Picture: Instagram

Just hours after taking to social media to defend her Grammy win, Cardi B seems to have deleted her Instagram account. The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker who took home the Best Rap Album award at Sunday's ceremony for her album "Invasion of Privacy" posted a video on social media in which she addresses her critics, and also explains the hard work she put in her album while she was pregnant.

She said: "It's not my style for people to put other people down to uplift somebody else. That's not my style and that's not what I'm with. I don't support that.

"However, I'm seeing a lot of sh*t today and I saw a lot of bullsh*t last night... I work hard for my motherf**kin album. I remember last year when I didn't win for 'Bodak Yellow' and everyone was like 'Cardi got snubbed...' Now it's a motherf**kin problem?! I locked myself in the studio for 3 months, my n***a. Didn't go to sleep in my bed sometimes for four days, pregnant... while everybody was harassing me like 'You can't do it...'"

Warning: The video contains strong language:

Cardi B reveals that she does not support BET’s aim at Nicki Minaj and defends herself from haters discrediting her #GRAMMYs win. pic.twitter.com/ZA1nKoiuUO — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) February 11, 2019

Cardi B also took to Twitter to thank her fans, friends and family for their support.

"I listen to my album and I cry because I know the hell I went thruu doing the album is always a bittersweet memory. THANK YOU EVERYONE THAT SUPPORTED ME AND LISTEN .Im thankful and grateful and again thank you to all the artist that gave me a feature (sic)."

I listen to my album and I cry because I know the hell I went thruu doing the album is always a bittersweet memory. THANK YOU EVERYONE THAT SUPPORTED ME AND LISTEN .Im thankful and grateful and again thank you to all the artist that gave me a feature .❤️❤️❤️❤️😂😂❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/XhYxwtj6Gl — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 11, 2019

Industry friends also showed support for the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker.