Just hours after taking to social media to defend her Grammy win, Cardi B seems to have deleted her Instagram account.
The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker who took home the Best Rap Album award at Sunday's ceremony for her album "Invasion of Privacy" posted a video on social media in which she addresses her critics, and also explains the hard work she put in her album while she was pregnant.
She said: "It's not my style for people to put other people down to uplift somebody else. That's not my style and that's not what I'm with. I don't support that.
"However, I'm seeing a lot of sh*t today and I saw a lot of bullsh*t last night... I work hard for my motherf**kin album. I remember last year when I didn't win for 'Bodak Yellow' and everyone was like 'Cardi got snubbed...' Now it's a motherf**kin problem?! I locked myself in the studio for 3 months, my n***a. Didn't go to sleep in my bed sometimes for four days, pregnant... while everybody was harassing me like 'You can't do it...'"
Warning: The video contains strong language:
Cardi B reveals that she does not support BET’s aim at Nicki Minaj and defends herself from haters discrediting her #GRAMMYs win. pic.twitter.com/ZA1nKoiuUO— Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) February 11, 2019
Cardi B also took to Twitter to thank her fans, friends and family for their support.
"I listen to my album and I cry because I know the hell I went thruu doing the album is always a bittersweet memory. THANK YOU EVERYONE THAT SUPPORTED ME AND LISTEN .Im thankful and grateful and again thank you to all the artist that gave me a feature (sic)."
I listen to my album and I cry because I know the hell I went thruu doing the album is always a bittersweet memory. THANK YOU EVERYONE THAT SUPPORTED ME AND LISTEN .Im thankful and grateful and again thank you to all the artist that gave me a feature .❤️❤️❤️❤️😂😂❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/XhYxwtj6Gl— iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 11, 2019
Industry friends also showed support for the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker.
i don’t never wanna be propped up by tearing somebody else down. Seeing Cardi b win a Grammy make me feel like I won. Same with jay rock and Anderson. I feel for Travis cuz he really deserved that acknowledgement as well, but his moment is way bigger than the awards could say— J. Cole (@JColeNC) February 11, 2019
Let’s welcome our new edition to the family! Congratulations @iamcardib sis! You work hard and play hard! Welcome to the Female Rap Grammy Family! XoXo 💋.#saltnpepa #music #photooftheday #monday #cardib #lilkim #queenlatifah #laurynhill #missyelliot #eve #lefteye #grammys pic.twitter.com/SRAqv5FSTy— Salt N Pepa (@TheSaltNPepa) February 11, 2019
Thank U Jesus!!!! Look at God 🙌🏽 Congratulations boo @iamcardib you deserve it!! So happy for you ❤️ #GRAMMYs— Lil' Kim (@LilKim) February 11, 2019
Congratulations @iamcardib!!!#AlbumOfTheYear May God continue to Bless you during your Amazing Journey🙌🏾🔥🙏🏾🎉— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) February 11, 2019