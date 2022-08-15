Cardi B feels like a walking 'marketing plan' for rivals

Cardi B believes other artists feed off her name and reputation. The chart-topping rap star - who is one of the best-selling musicians in the world - claims she's become a walking "marketing plan" for some of her rivals.

Cardi, 29, wrote on Twitter: "This week just prove what we been saying for years…..Im part of people marketing plan.I refuse to help if I don’t get pay (money-bag emoji) (sic)". The “WAP” hitmaker - who is married to fellow hip-hop star Offset - subsequently retweeted a post that emphasised her original point. The post read: "No because why everytime someone is trying to sell something they try to start with you randomly . Rappers, tik tokers , wrestlers, politicians lmaooo. Make them pay up !!!!! (sic)"

Cardi has more than 23 million Twitter followers and is often outspoken on social media. But Cardi previously insisted that she was happier before she started making money as a rapper. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker - who has Kulture, four, and Wave, 11 months, with Offset - said: "One positive thing is that my family, whatever they want, they get. Everything that I want to buy, I can get. I don’t have to worry so much about my future.

"One negative thing is that, even though I’m happy, I feel like I was a little bit happier two or three years ago when I had less money. “I had less people who had opinions about my life. I felt like my life was mine. Now I feel like I don’t even own my life. I feel like the world owns me." Despite this, Cardi doesn't have any plans to leave the spotlight.

